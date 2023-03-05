Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy some sunshine and warming temperatures through early next week. Highs warm to the 70s by Monday with a wild wind, gusting from the SW, between 25-30 mph.

A cold front will mainly increase clouds Monday into Tuesday.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Thursday, sticking around until next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.