Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Spring-Like Temperatures
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy some sunshine and warming temperatures through early next week. Highs warm to the 70s by Monday with a wild wind, gusting from the SW, between 25-30 mph.

A cold front will mainly increase clouds Monday into Tuesday.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Thursday, sticking around until next weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

