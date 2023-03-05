Kentucky Newsmakers 3/5: Somerset Mayor Alan Keck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Somerset Mayor Alan Keck

today we begin meeting some of the candidates in the crowded republican field of candidates for governor.

somerset mayor alan keck is with us.

keck was one of the last candidates to get in the race but he has been campaigning hard since he annouced his candidacy in late november.

keck has been mayor of somerset during a time of growth and change and he says he wants to bring his leadership style to the state level.

when covid hit hard and suddenly in 20-20 and governor beshear closed all but essential businesses... keck was among the local leaders pushing back and pressing for earlier re-openings.

today... we’ll talk about his campaign for governor and about somerset... the key city in south central kentucky on lake cumberland.

