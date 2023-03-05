Lexington officials provide update on storm damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are working to clean-up after severe wind damage to the city of Lexington and surrounding Fayette County.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Mayor Linda Gorton estimated that damage city-wide is in the millions of dollars.

“Like people all over our city, I was out in my yard this morning, picking up limbs, checking on neighbors, and on roof damage,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “City workers have been out since the storm began yesterday, helping citizens stay safe, and now assisting in the clean-up. On days like this I especially appreciate our city employees, who offer a helping hand and put the people they serve first. After all many of these people may be needed to clean up storm damage in their own yards.”

Kentucky Utilities estimates that currently about 45,000 – 50,000 households and businesses in Lexington are without power. Ten schools are without power. The company hopes to have an estimated time of restoration tomorrow or Monday. This is the third most significant weather event in the last 20 years for KU, said KU spokesman Daniel Lowry.

Officials with the police department say they responded to more than 300 weather-related calls overnight. Those included downed trees, power lines blocking roadways, traffic lights not working, alarms and other hazards.

As of noon Saturday, more than 20 intersections were still without power and either being controlled with an inverter or motorists are treating them as a four-way stop. Approximately 15 roadways are still blocked due to trees or wires.

The Division of Traffic Engineering is working to get traffic signals up and operating. Currently there are about 20 traffic signals that are dark. Power inverters are in use at 25 signals. About 100 signals have twisted heads so motorists cannot see the face of the signal.

The Lexington Fire Department says at least one structure fire on Courtney Avenue was likely caused by a tree falling on the electrical wires to the home.

Lexington residents can take their storm debris – trees and yard waste - to the former Old Frankfort Pike Landfill located at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike, at no charge.

The site will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 5, to Friday, March 10. “We will extend that deadline, if needed,” Gorton said.

A Fayette County driver’s license or other proof of residence in Fayette County is required.

The entrance is off Old Frankfort Pike. The city will recycle the debris and turn it into mulch.

Storm debris are still out on roadways. The Division of Traffic Engineering says they’ve cleared 42 streets and have about 20 more to do.

Three city golf courses are closed because of downed limbs - Lakeside, Picadome and Kearney Hills.

People who do not have electricity, but have medical devices that require electricity, can call 3-1-1 for assistance.

The Lexington Division of Emergency Management is asking anyone who has experienced property damage in Fayette County due to Friday’s wind storm to report it here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.