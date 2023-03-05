One arrested, one injured in Nicholasville shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville Police say one juvenile was injured in a shooting Friday night.

Officers say they were called out to the Valero gas station in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

Once on-scene, the found a male juvenile who had been shot. They were taken to UK Hospital for treatment.

Officials believe the juvenile and his brother were involved in an altercation with an adult male. During the incident the adult fired two shots, one hit the victim in the pelvic region.

The suspect has been identified as Marshal Siler of Nicholasville. Police say he fled the scene but later turned himself in Saturday afternoon.

He is in custody and being charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

