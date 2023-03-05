One injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Lexington.

Police say a victim showed up to an area hospital Saturday evening around 6:20 with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers say the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Lexington Police found multiple vehicles struck by gunfire along the 400 block of Lindberg Drive around the same time.

No suspect information has been released.

