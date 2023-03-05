One injured in Lexington shooting

Police are investigating a shooting scene in Lexington.
Police are investigating a shooting scene in Lexington.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Lexington.

Police say a victim showed up to an area hospital Saturday evening around 6:20 with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers say the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Lexington Police found multiple vehicles struck by gunfire along the 400 block of Lindberg Drive around the same time.

No suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking the effects of severe weather throughout central Kentucky.
TEAM COVERAGE: 4 confirmed deaths in Ky. as storms, high winds blew through
Crews responded to the The Lane area of Lexington where a tree fell on a car.
One dead after tree falls onto car in Lexington
Severe thunderstorm threat could lead to tornadoes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking severe storms with damaging winds & possible tornadoes
An outbreak of severe weather and high winds is sweeping across the Bluegrass state today. This...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Potential for tornadoes to spin up across the area
It’s all hands on deck for emergency management crews across the region ahead of Friday’s...
Kentucky prepares for incoming severe weather

Latest News

Siler has been arrested in connection with a Friday night shooting in Nicholasville that sent a...
One arrested, one injured in Nicholasville shooting
Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Big Sandy RECC crews continue working to restore power outages
Family of Letcher County woman offering reward for information on her death
EKY churches partner to help those impacted by historic flood