Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An overturned semi shut down part of Highway 56 in Daviess County early Monday morning.

According to dispatch, the semi was loaded with live chickens.

Officials on scene said the semi was headed west bound on the highway when it went off the road. That’s when the wheels hit a small ditch, and the semi flipped over on its side.

The highway was temporarily shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.

According to officials, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.