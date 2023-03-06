Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.

Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An overturned semi shut down part of Highway 56 in Daviess County early Monday morning.

According to dispatch, the semi was loaded with live chickens.

Officials on scene said the semi was headed west bound on the highway when it went off the road. That’s when the wheels hit a small ditch, and the semi flipped over on its side.

The highway was temporarily shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.

According to officials, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Powerlines down on the corner of Russell Cave Road and Park Place
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody
Severe damage in Lexington
Lexington officials provide update on storm damage

Latest News

South Kentucky RECC says of the 13 counties they serve, the worst outages are in Pulaski County.
Pulaski County one of hardest hit by power outages
Power crews have been working day and night since Friday’s historic wind event to restore power.
Tens of thousands still without power in central Kentucky
Amy Ferrell and Ashley McNabb - Camp Hope Hill
Amy Ferrell and Ashley McNabb - Camp Hope Hill
Tens of thousands still without power in central Kentucky
VIDEO | Tens of thousands still without power in central Kentucky
Gusty winds are back again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast