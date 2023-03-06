FCPS closed again Tuesday as crews work to restore power, repair damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday.

FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced that after receiving information from the Mayor’s Office and Kentucky Utilities officials, they have made the decision to close schools on Tuesday, March 7.

Liggins said nine schools have no electricity and 16 others have a variety of issues including internet and/or phone service outages, downed light poles, trees, communication lines and minor building damage.

Schools were also closed on Monday.

Liggins also announced that free breakfast and lunch for students will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, March 7, at the following locations:

Arlington Elementary, 122 Arceme Avenue

Booker T. Washington Elementary, 707 Howard Street

Bryan Station High, 201 Eastin Road

Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Road

Glendover Elementary, 710 Glendover Road

Lafayette High, 401 Reed Lane

Lansdowne Elementary, 336 Redding Road

Lexington Traditional Magnet, 350 North Limestone

Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive

Southern Elementary, 340 Wilson Downing Road

Tates Creek High, 1111 Centre Parkway

William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 East Fifth Street

