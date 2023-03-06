FCPS closed again Tuesday as crews work to restore power, repair damage

FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins Liggins says nine schools have no electricity and 16...
FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins Liggins says nine schools have no electricity and 16 others have a variety of issues including internet and/or phone service outages, downed light poles, trees, communication lines and minor building damage.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday.

FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced that after receiving information from the Mayor’s Office and Kentucky Utilities officials, they have made the decision to close schools on Tuesday, March 7.

Liggins said nine schools have no electricity and 16 others have a variety of issues including internet and/or phone service outages, downed light poles, trees, communication lines and minor building damage.

Schools were also closed on Monday.

Liggins also announced that free breakfast and lunch for students will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, March 7, at the following locations:

  • Arlington Elementary, 122 Arceme Avenue
  • Booker T. Washington Elementary, 707 Howard Street
  • Bryan Station High, 201 Eastin Road
  • Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Road
  • Glendover Elementary, 710 Glendover Road
  • Lafayette High, 401 Reed Lane
  • Lansdowne Elementary, 336 Redding Road
  • Lexington Traditional Magnet, 350 North Limestone
  • Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive
  • Southern Elementary, 340 Wilson Downing Road
  • Tates Creek High, 1111 Centre Parkway
  • William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 East Fifth Street

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Powerlines down on the corner of Russell Cave Road and Park Place
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
Lexington Counter Clocks logo
Legends no more: Team announces name change
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody

Latest News

More than 5,700 customers in Woodford County remain without power after Friday’s severe weather.
Thousands still without power in Woodford Co.
South Kentucky RECC says of the 13 counties they serve, the worst outages are in Pulaski County.
Pulaski County one of hardest hit by power outages
Power crews have been working day and night since Friday’s historic wind event to restore power.
Tens of thousands still without power in central Kentucky
Amy Ferrell and Ashley McNabb - Camp Hope Hill
Amy Ferrell and Ashley McNabb - Camp Hope Hill