Good Question: Do food trucks get inspected by the health department?

By Victor Puente
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever eaten at a food truck in Kentucky, you might have a similar question as one of our viewers in today’s Good Question.

Jerome asks, Does the LFUCG check and inspect the food trucks that open at nights and weekends? I do not see sanitary ratings posted, or business permits at these businesses.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services says all food trucks must be permitted by the state, but it’s up to local governments to regulate how they operate in their jurisdiction.

In Fayette County, the health department does inspect those trucks, like restaurants, but spokesperson Kevin Hall tells us the businesses aren’t required to display those scores, unlike a restaurant.

He said that’s because those trucks may operate in several counties, where they would be following each of the local guidelines. But food trucks do have to follow regulations about food safety and cleanliness, all while doing it in a much smaller area than a restaurant.

If customers do have any questions or concerns about a specific food truck, they can call the health department.

You can also find maps online of where trucks are setting up, Lexington does have some pretty good ones.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

