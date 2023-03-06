How does KU prioritize power restoration after a storm?

Kentucky Utilities Logo
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Utilities says power has been restored to 7% of its customers, but that still leaves thousands in the dark. Many Kentuckians have been wondering what’s taking so long to get the power back on and how do power crews prioritize which repairs to make first.

It boils down to a few main factors: safety, volume and damage. After Friday’s wind storm, you can imagine all three have been a challenge.

KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry says their first step is to clear the lines and assess the damage to it. After that, their top priority is to get power back on for critical infrastructure. Then they work to get neighborhoods and other customers back up. With reinforcements coming in Monday, that’s been their focus.

Lowry says, at that point, they prioritize fixing the circuits that will restore power to the most customers the fastest.

Then comes the big repair jobs.

“One of the biggest problems for folks who have to wait may just be damage to the lines,” said Lowry. “We may have areas where we have lines wrapped around poles or trees that take extra time to clear that, and that can create some delays for our crews. So those folks, those customers may have to wait a bit longer, and it takes longer to restore those situations.”

At one point, there were at least 45,000 customers in Lexington without power. That number Monday afternoon has been around 26,000.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Powerlines down on the corner of Russell Cave Road and Park Place
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
Lexington Counter Clocks logo
Legends no more: Team announces name change
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody

Latest News

Friday’s heavy wind damage has left about 900 residents in the Lexington Liberty Heights...
Lexington community without power comes together to find silver lining
More than 5,700 customers in Woodford County remain without power after Friday’s severe weather.
Thousands still without power in Woodford Co.
FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins Liggins says nine schools have no electricity and 16...
FCPS closed again Tuesday as crews work to restore power, repair damage
South Kentucky RECC says of the 13 counties they serve, the worst outages are in Pulaski County.
Pulaski County one of hardest hit by power outages