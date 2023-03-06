Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Multiple Chances for Rain and a Winter Mix
Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, overnight, sparking a few showers.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, overnight, sparking a few showers.

Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the front, for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain arrives late Thursday into Friday.

We’ll dry out, on Saturday, before another system arrives on Sunday, which could bring a winter mix. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

