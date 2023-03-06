Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, overnight, sparking a few showers.

Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the front, for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain arrives late Thursday into Friday.

We’ll dry out, on Saturday, before another system arrives on Sunday, which could bring a winter mix. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

