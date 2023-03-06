Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cooler but normal trend is coming

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ll see another day with highs in the 70s before some of the more seasonable air invades the region.

Another cold front will start dropping through the region tonight. So as it approaches, winds will become gusty and temperatures will soar out ahead of it. The soaring part of this puts us in the low 70s for highs. Some of the gusts will blow in here around 25-30 MPH.

After the front passes through the region, our temperatures will come back down to around 50 for highs. This puts us in place to see those lower numbers for a few days. I am making it sound like it is going to be just awful but really it is just around normal for this time of year.

The next best rain chance comes in on Friday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Powerlines down on the corner of Russell Cave Road and Park Place
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody
Severe damage in Lexington
Lexington officials provide update on storm damage

Latest News

Gusty winds are back again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on Monday, with a few showers and a wild wind, from the SW,...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking wild wind and warm temperatures. ahead of a cold front, which will push across Central...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Wild Wind and Warm Temperatures
Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy some sunshine and warming temperatures through...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast