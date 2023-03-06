Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cooler but normal trend is coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ll see another day with highs in the 70s before some of the more seasonable air invades the region.

Another cold front will start dropping through the region tonight. So as it approaches, winds will become gusty and temperatures will soar out ahead of it. The soaring part of this puts us in the low 70s for highs. Some of the gusts will blow in here around 25-30 MPH.

After the front passes through the region, our temperatures will come back down to around 50 for highs. This puts us in place to see those lower numbers for a few days. I am making it sound like it is going to be just awful but really it is just around normal for this time of year.

The next best rain chance comes in on Friday.

Take care of each other!

