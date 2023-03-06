Legends no more: Team announces name change

Lexington CounterClocks logo
Lexington CounterClocks logo(Lexington CounterClocks)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legends no more.

One of Lexington’s baseball teams announced a name change Monday morning.

The now-former Legends baseball team announced they will now be known as the Lexington CounterClocks.

The team posted this on their website about the change:

Kentucky has an edge. A spirit. Once, it was tradition to race horses on the grass, running clockwise. This came from the British. But we raised and raced the finest horses, so we declared our independence. Our horses would race counterclockwise on dirt. The world — and baseball — followed our lead.

We heard from hundreds of community members during our rebranding process. In listening sessions, surveys, and one-on-one conversations. We heard about horses, bourbon, baseball, and why we all choose to call Kentucky home. One thing became clear: we’re proud of our culture. And we’re not afraid to blaze a new trail, even if everyone else is running backwards.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Powerlines down on the corner of Russell Cave Road and Park Place
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody
Severe damage in Lexington
Lexington officials provide update on storm damage

Latest News

Frederick Douglass defeats Lexington Catholic in the Girls' 11th Region championship game on...
Darrington leads Douglass to Girls’ 11th Region title
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
No. 23 Kentucky ends regular season with win at Arkansas
Maddie Scherr (22) Rickea Jackson (2) Game 10 Kentucky vs Tennessee 2023 Women’s SEC...
Kentucky’s SEC Tournament runs ends with loss to Tennessee
MSU has earned an automatic berth to the National Invitation Tournament
Morehead State comes up short in OVC Semifinals to SEMO