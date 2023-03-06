Legends no more: Team announces name change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legends no more.

Today, we’re announcing a new era of baseball in Lexington. We’re the Lexington Counter Clocks. pic.twitter.com/N3oHixO7Hx — Lexington Counter Clocks (@gocounterclocks) March 6, 2023

One of Lexington’s baseball teams announced a name change Monday morning.

The now-former Legends baseball team announced they will now be known as the Lexington CounterClocks.

The team posted this on their website about the change:

Kentucky has an edge. A spirit. Once, it was tradition to race horses on the grass, running clockwise. This came from the British. But we raised and raced the finest horses, so we declared our independence. Our horses would race counterclockwise on dirt. The world — and baseball — followed our lead.

We heard from hundreds of community members during our rebranding process. In listening sessions, surveys, and one-on-one conversations. We heard about horses, bourbon, baseball, and why we all choose to call Kentucky home. One thing became clear: we’re proud of our culture. And we’re not afraid to blaze a new trail, even if everyone else is running backwards.

