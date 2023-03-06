Lexington community without power comes together to find silver lining

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday’s heavy wind damage has left about 900 residents in Lexington’s Liberty Heights neighborhood without power for the last three days.

Father Jim Sichko was on a papal missionary of mercy Monday morning. The mission was to hand out Starbucks gift cards to electrical linemen in the Liberty Heights neighborhood.

“Trying to really empower them to let them know we appreciate them. You know, often time people expect things from them like this. Yes, there are miracle workers, but miracles take time,” said Father Jim.

Electrical contractors from Elliott Services are trying to get the power back on. One lineman told us 900 customers between Liberty Road and Henry Clay Boulevard were still without electricity three days after the storm.

Resident Jessica Wafford’s home has retained power. She has put messages out on her neighborhood Facebook page.

“If anybody needs to charge their phone or if you need anything at all, come by,” said Wafford.

Two homes across from one another on Liberty Road are in the dark, but the homeowners are giving each other a light of hope. For the past three days, Jessica Gonzalez has been letting her neighbor Beau Anderson and his kids use her shower. Anderson’s hot water heater stopped working when he lost power.

“It’s paying it forward. I mean, I’m forever grateful,” Anderson said.

For the last three nights, the power outage has pulled these two families together.

“I mean, it brings you closer. You focus on family. You focus on what you have, not what you don’t have. You make the best of it,” said Anderson.

Neighbors in the Liberty heights area tell us they were told the power could be back on by Wednesday.

