Lexington neighbors make community efforts amidst power outages

Charging station at Lexington home
Charging station at Lexington home(WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people in the greater Lexington area are still without power. For those that have electricity, they’re extending an olive branch, or in this case, an extension cord.

Neighbors were offering up their front porches as a charging station, a coffee stop, and offering up other amenities to their neighbors in need.

“A lot of our neighbors don’t have power, and really we felt like it could have been us, it could have been any of us,” said Thomas Hatton. “So, we just decided to set out this charging block with all the different charging cables and some blankets. If people need, take a shower, wash their clothes or whatever. We just feel really fortunate that we still have electricity, knowing that so many people don’t. So we just thought we would share what we have.”

One neighbor who offered up charging and coffee, said it was appreciated by the community.

“I came home from church, coffee was gone so I knew people were here,” said Esther Hurlburt. “A couple people were over yesterday to charge phones, it’s just the way we take care of each other here.”

The Kenwick community is a tight knit bunch, sharing ideas, resources and friendship. With so many people still unaware of when their power will return, members in the neighborhood encourage everybody to be gentle and giving with one another.

“I would just encourage people to be really kind to each other right now,” said Hurlburt. “Right now, people just need some kindness as we get through this together.”

Hatton says that with these efforts, he hopes the community can do its best to draw together amidst this widespread damage and restoration.

“We love Lexington, we love our neighbors,” said Hatton. “After the lockdown and the pandemic, we kind of got into a habit of closing in and not reaching out as much. We have been trying to branch out and get to know our neighbors, and kind of be part of more of a neighborhood feel.”

