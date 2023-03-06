New EKY basketball league aims to give kids with special needs a shot

(Angels Basketball league)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After noticing the lack of basketball leagues in the area catered to children with special needs, one Knott County mom took matters into her own hands.

“My nephew... he was on a basketball team, and there wasn’t one for my son and his needs,” said Amber Jacobs.

This prompted Jacobs to reach out to other parents to see what could be done; connecting with Joshua Huff who created a special needs baseball league a few years prior.

“I actually started just picking up the phone to other basketball leagues around the country and so I was like, ‘how do you do this?’ so we kind of took our own and went that way, the way we saw fit,” said Huff.

In January of 2023, the Angels basketball team began playing at the Knott County Sportsplex, bringing in numerous players from surrounding counties.

“Its been really good seeing these kids enjoy, in their own way, laughing together... its just been really amazing,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs added many of these kids, like her son Dawson, who professionals said may never walk or talk, are showing everyone what they are truly capable of.

“I like to play that basketball,” said Dawson. “I like to play basketball.”

Huff added this league can help the kids with socialization, physical activity and other things but watching these kids play can leave you forever changed, too.

“These kids are about as close as what the Lord can give us to having angels on earth so its really just being a servant to them and I’m proud to be able to do that,” Huff said.

Those with the Angels basketball team said, thanks to the Knott County Fiscal Court covering insurance costs and to Appalachian Apparel for donating the jerseys, the players could join the team free of charge.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

