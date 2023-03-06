Pulaski County one of hardest hit by power outages

Pulaski County one of hardest hit by power outages
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people in southern Kentucky are still without electricity.

Electric providers say it’s been all hands on deck and linemen have been working since Friday to restore power.

South Kentucky RECC says of the 13 counties they serve, the worst outages are in Pulaski County.

The county’s judge executive has issued a state of emergency. The high winds caused damage throughout the county and knocked down many poles, which is very time-consuming to fix.

There are more than a hundred linemen working, but they are joined by a lot of people from other states

”It’s all hands on deck. And has been since Friday. At its peak, we had over 34,000 people out. That is almost 50 percent of our membership. We have that down to 9,000 now,” Morghan Blevins told WKYT Monday morning, South Kentucky RECC.

Those numbers are for the entire service area.

Of course, the big question is when all the power will be back on. It’s not known given the extent of the damage and the remote areas crews have to get to. They say they know where all the outages are and it could be several days.

Pulaski County’s judge executive says their compost site on the 914 bypass is open through saturday for people to drop off debris.

