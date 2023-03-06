Repairs underway in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong winds ripped through the state Friday leaving widespread debris, extensive damages and major power outages. Scott County is just one of those places effected.

One place in Georgetown without power is Dover Nursing Home. Residents said they’re operating on a generator.

Barbara Morris’s mother lives in the home and before heaters were brought into the building, she kept her mom warm for hours in the front seat of her car.

“It’s going to be 30 degrees tonight. There was no way,” Morris said, “I was going to have to take my mom home with me.”

This isn’t the only side of town experiencing outages.

Like many across the state, Scott County experienced thousands of power outages, and officials said they’ve been hard at work surveying the damages.

“Obviously, trees across the road, things that made life difficult. Our county road department, public works did a great job getting out there cutting trees giving us access to places we need to be,” Scott County Emergency Management director, Michael Hennigan said.

Hennigan said no one was hurt during the weather event, and they’re working quickly to restore power to those still living in the dark.

He said it could be another day or two before everything is restored.

For those using generators, Hennigan said it could become a hazard as restoration continues, so if your power is back on, turn your generator off.

