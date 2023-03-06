Tens of thousands still without power in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tens of thousands of Kentuckians have spent several long nights living in the dark after storms blew across the commonwealth Friday.

Power crews have been working day and night since Friday’s historic wind event to restore power.

In the Lexington area, crews have gathered by the hundreds at Kentucky Horse Park, with some even coming from out of state to support the recovery effort.

KU says its crews have been working 16-hour shifts. They’ve had to deal with hundreds of broken poles and more than 2,500 wires down.

KU says its the third most significant weather event in the past 20 years, which affected 346,000 customers at its peak. That number is down to 40,000 for KU and another 40,000 for LG&E customers.

About 25,000 of those outages are in Fayette County, and that’s led to FCPS closing for a second consecutive school day.

As of Sunday, at least 21 schools have no power, internet or there is damage to the buildings.

In an interview with WKYT over the weekend, KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry acknowledged that four days is a long time to have your power shut off. He says they are working around the clock and they’re hopeful that all power will be back on by Wednesday night.

