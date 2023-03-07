Advocates to present petition to expand LGBTQ rights in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One group is working to protect LGBTQ rights in Lexington.

The Lex Have Pride group is planning to present a 15-point petition to Lexington’s Urban County Council. It recommends more ways to protect the gay community.

Their demands include stopping healthcare discrimination against transgender city employees and asking prosecutors not to enforce discriminatory laws targeting transgender children.

They say it’s in response to what they call political attacks on the LGBTQ community.

“The urgency is now for us to let our constituency, especially to let our LGBTQ people know and our allies know what’s happening,” said co-founder Glenn Means. “And so this petition is just kind of the birth of that.”

The council meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.