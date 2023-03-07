Advocates to present petition to expand LGBTQ rights in Lexington

One group is working to protect LGBTQ rights in Lexington.
One group is working to protect LGBTQ rights in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One group is working to protect LGBTQ rights in Lexington.

The Lex Have Pride group is planning to present a 15-point petition to Lexington’s Urban County Council. It recommends more ways to protect the gay community.

Their demands include stopping healthcare discrimination against transgender city employees and asking prosecutors not to enforce discriminatory laws targeting transgender children.

They say it’s in response to what they call political attacks on the LGBTQ community.

“The urgency is now for us to let our constituency, especially to let our LGBTQ people know and our allies know what’s happening,” said co-founder Glenn Means. “And so this petition is just kind of the birth of that.”

The council meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Powerlines down on the corner of Russell Cave Road and Park Place
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Lexington Counter Clocks logo
Legends no more: Team announces name change
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody

Latest News

Tonya Peace works at a restaurant across the street from where several buildings were damaged....
Woman witnesses severe storm damage in Anderson County
homeowners in the Henry Clay Blvd area have been without power since Friday.
Many still without power in Lexington
Friday’s heavy wind damage has left about 900 residents in the Lexington Liberty Heights...
Lexington community without power comes together to find silver lining
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
‘Cocaine Bear’ will not be sold to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!