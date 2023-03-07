Better Business Bureau warns of storm chasing scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about the increased potential of storm-chasing...
The Better Business Bureau is warning people about the increased potential of storm-chasing scammers.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday’s high winds are gone, but the damage is here, and so are conmen.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about the increased potential of storm-chasing scammers. The agency says those fraudsters are looking to take advantage of people offering them a seemingly good deal to fix any property damage.

Heather Clary with the BBB says to be aware of storm-chasing scammers coming to your doorstep telling you they can fix your damaged home or property.

“People from out of state are promising to make quick fixes for you, and if you’re impatient wanting those repairs done, they could trick you out of your money, don’t do anything for you, leave the area, and you still need to pay more money to get somebody legitimate to do the job,” said Clary.

How do you avoid being scammed? Clary says

  1. Do your research on the person before you hire them.
  2. Check them out on the Better Business Bureau website.
  3. Put it in writing. Make sure they indicate what they are going to do for you and the cost.
  4. Know where you can find them if a warranty issue pops up.

“Don’t be in such a rush to get the job done that you end up with someone who’s unscrupulous,” said Clary.

The BBB says scammers are also calling people posing as the electric company. Crooks are telling people to pay them in the next 30 minutes, or they’ll shut their power off or disconnect them.

A BBB employee got this same call.

“The power company will tell you we do not operate in that manner,” Clary said.

Clary says the insurance company is only going to give you one check to fix your damages, so it’s best to do it right the first time.

Click here to see if there are scams in your area.

