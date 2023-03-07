Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Colder Pattern Shows Up

map
map(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Chillier winds are blowing across the region today behind a weak cold front dropping to our south. This brings in a pattern more typical of March with the opportunity for a little bit of winter to show up over the next few weeks.

Highs today range from the upper 40s to middle 50s with highs in the 40s following this up for Wednesday.

This brings us into the end of the week and weekend with two storm systems set to impact our weather. The first brings some rain in here for Friday. The second system brings rain and the chance for some winter weather Sunday and into early next week.

Highs this weekend are mainly in the 40s, but will drop into the mid and upper 30s early next week.

That’s when some snow showers and flurries will also be possible.

