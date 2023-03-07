EKU’s Hamilton named finalist for Prosser Man of Year Award

Led Colonels to second 20-win season in last 3 years
EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton has been named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year...
EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton has been named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award.(EKU Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - EKU head men’s basketball coach A.W. Hamilton has been named a finalist for the 2023 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award, it was announced on Monday.

The award is given annually to those who not only achieve success on the basketball court, but who display moral integrity off it.

“Having played for coach Prosser, it is a real honor to be a finalist for an award that carries his name,” Hamilton said.  “We had an unbelievable relationship.  Coach Prosser was a real stand-up person.  Even after I was done playing, we talked all the time when I was an assistant at Hargrave.”

Hamilton led the Colonels to their second 20-win season in the past three years. Off the court, Hamilton is involved in multiple community service projects. Hamilton also is a cancer survivor and is active in raising awareness of the disease.

