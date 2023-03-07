FCPS says all but four schools will be open Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools announced all but four schools will be open Wednesday.

Garden Springs, James Lane Allen, and Winburn Middle School are still without power.

The district says if power is restored before 8 p.m. Tuesday, they will let those parents, teachers, and staff members know that they will return to regular schedule.

Southern Middle School is also closed because of a fire last week.

The district says decisions about make-up days and changes will be announced after spring break.

