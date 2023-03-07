FCPS says all but four schools will be open Wednesday

Fayette County Public Schools announced all but four schools will be open Wednesday. (File image)
Fayette County Public Schools announced all but four schools will be open Wednesday. (File image)(MaxPixel)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools announced all but four schools will be open Wednesday.

Garden Springs, James Lane Allen, and Winburn Middle School are still without power.

The district says if power is restored before 8 p.m. Tuesday, they will let those parents, teachers, and staff members know that they will return to regular schedule.

Southern Middle School is also closed because of a fire last week.

The district says decisions about make-up days and changes will be announced after spring break.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Counter Clocks logo
Legends no more: Team announces name change
Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins Liggins says nine schools have no electricity and 16...
FCPS closed again Tuesday as crews work to restore power, repair damage

Latest News

Six of the schools in the Woodford County School district were open Tuesday, serving a hot meal...
Woodford Co. Schools offer free lunches to people without power
Michael Wilson served as a council member in the first district from 1986 to 1993.
Fmr. Lexington council member arrested
Health officials are urging people to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide as many people...
Fire officials warn of carbon monoxide as many turn to generators amid power outages
Kentucky Humane Society is seeking assistance in caring for 10 free-roaming horses found...
Kentucky Humane Society helps care for starving horses rescued in eastern Ky.