Fire officials warn of carbon monoxide as many turn to generators amid power outages

Fire officials warn of carbon monoxide as many turn to generators amid power outages
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are urging people to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide as many people turn to generators amid the power outages from Friday’s historic storm.

The Lexington Fire Department’s hazardous materials team makes dozens of runs every year involving carbon monoxide build-up. Just in the past few days, they’ve had to make several more, as people try to power their homes in the wake of Friday’s storm.

Lieutenant Shannon Poynter is a hazmat specialist and says they’ve been fortunate that the mild weather has kept the situation from being worse.

However, they’re worried about what they might see in the coming days as temperatures drop with around 15,000 Lexington customers remaining without power.

“We may see an uptick of CO runs because people are going to start operating their generators,” Lt. Poynter said.

Poynter says a lot of their calls have been caused by people running their generators too close to their homes or even inside their homes.

He understands this has become a difficult and frustrating situation for many in Lexington, but he’s urging people to power and heat their homes safely.

“If you’re going to operate the generator, don’t do it super close to the house. Eight to 10 feet, let the fumes dissipate into the atmosphere,” Lt. Poynter said.

Pointer added that you should always be mindful of the potential signs that you have carbon monoxide poisoning. These include headaches, dizziness, and nausea among other symptoms.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Counter Clocks logo
Legends no more: Team announces name change
Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins Liggins says nine schools have no electricity and 16...
FCPS closed again Tuesday as crews work to restore power, repair damage

Latest News

Michael Wilson served as a council member in the first district from 1986 to 1993.
Fmr. Lexington council member arrested
The Mercer County Station 12 building near Harrodsburg is still standing, but officials believe...
Wind-damaged fire station will likely have to be demolished, rebuilt
The Mercer County Station 12 building near Harrodsburg is still standing, but officials believe...
Mercer County Station 12 damage
Cooler trend moves in
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast