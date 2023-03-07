Fmr. Lexington council member arrested

Former Lexington council member arrested
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Lexington council member is facing charges.

Michael Wilson served as a council member in the first district from 1986 to 1993.

According to an arrest citation, Wilson is charged with wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

Police say Wilson threatened to shoot a victim Monday night.

Wilson’s arrest citation says he fired two shots near the victim.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Counter Clocks logo
Legends no more: Team announces name change
Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins Liggins says nine schools have no electricity and 16...
FCPS closed again Tuesday as crews work to restore power, repair damage

Latest News

Health officials are urging people to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide as many people...
Fire officials warn of carbon monoxide as many turn to generators amid power outages
The Mercer County Station 12 building near Harrodsburg is still standing, but officials believe...
Wind-damaged fire station will likely have to be demolished, rebuilt
The Mercer County Station 12 building near Harrodsburg is still standing, but officials believe...
Mercer County Station 12 damage
Cooler trend moves in
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast