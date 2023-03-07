Good Question: Who is responsible for paying for damage from fallen trees?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question is one a lot of homeowners are having to worry about, and it’s all because of last week’s storm.

For today’s Good Question, Chuck asks, If my neighbor’s tree falls on my property, who is responsible for the cleanup costs? What if it damages my home?

Well, in most cases, the person with the damage will be the one responsible for paying for it, either them or their insurance.

These answers come from AAA of the Bluegrass and Kentucky Farm Bureau.

They tell us that if a tree falls on your house, no matter whose property it came from, your homeowner’s insurance would likely be responsible for the cleanup and repairs.

Same goes for if your tree falls on a neighbor’s house. It’s probably their responsibility.

However, if the tree doesn’t damage a structure that’s covered by insurance, like a home or garage, then the property owner is responsible for the cleanup on their own.

There is an exception if the tree is rotten, weak, or poorly maintained, and you haven’t taken any steps to rectify that, you could be held responsible.

The rule of thumb is - your property, your problem. Something a lot of homeowners are finding out this week.

