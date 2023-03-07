Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler trend is here

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temperatures have dropped and will stay down compared to the warmer start of the week.

On a normal seventh day of March, we should reach 53 for a high. This year, we will find that our afternoon readings will be right around that. Perhaps a little cooler for some of you. A cooler trend will dominate the next seven days. There might be a quick spike but most of this run will be chillier than normal.

A quick spike will happen on Friday. That comes with a frontal boundary that will likely bring a widespread chance of rain. This should bring temperatures up to around 60 before another quick drop into the weekend.

Take care of each other!

