Kentucky Wildlife officials warn of increased bear and coyote activity in March

Bear activity is on the rise
By Keaton Hall
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Spring time is rolling around once again, and with it comes increased wild animal activity.

Coyote-mating season and the end of hibernation for bears coincide in early-March.

That means sightings for both are likely to increase for folks in the mountains. Bobby Owens with the Kentucky Department for Fish and Wildlife Resources says coyotes are looking for new territory, and bears are looking for some food.

“Coyotes are in their mating season February, probably to the early couple weeks of March, along with bears emerging from their dens, they’re obviously looking for that first free meal,” said Owens.

And while coyotes may be scared of people, he says they are still curious creatures, and some of their favorite meals can be livestock, including chickens and calves.

Owens says the best way to protect yourself from an encounter with both is to get rid of attractants. He says dog-food, bird-food and trash are all notorious for attracting bears.

“There’s other household products, such as ammonia that you can saturate your trash with as you put it out,” said Owens.

Owens also has advice if you are dealing with a coyote problem.

“Try to seek out people who actually hunt them, get rid of the problem that way, or we have a lot of local trappers as well,” he said.

And Owens has a warning for folks hoping to attract a black bear intentionally.

“people feeding bears, obviously that’s illegal in the state of Kentucky, so if you’re having a bear issue, please contact your local state police post and they will get into contact with us and we will take it from there.”

