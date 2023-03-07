Many still without power in Lexington

homeowners in the Henry Clay Blvd area have been without power since Friday.
homeowners in the Henry Clay Blvd area have been without power since Friday.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Utility crews are working around the clock to repair downed power lines and restore power to customers.

Out-of-state crews are assisting LG&E and Kentucky Utilities with their efforts.

After Friday’s historic winds, neighbors are picking up the pieces and the many tree limbs.

Because for many, like Larry Collier, this cleanup is all they can do for now.

“It was pretty bad during the actual storm,” said Collier. “We haven’t had any power since then.”

Collier and his wife live off Henry Clay Boulevard. The entire street lost power Friday, and while crews work just a block over, it still hasn’t been restored. Now they just worry how they’ll fare with temperatures predicted to drop again Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week.

“I’ve got this jacket on because I’m freezing in the house. It’s really cold inside. We feel really silly coming out here with a jacket on. But it’s just so cold inside,” Collier said.

For some, there’s still no word when power might come back on.

“We will know for sure when it’s on when it’s on. Not before that,” Collier said.

KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry says it’s the third most significant weather event in the past 20 years. It affected 346,000 customers at its peak.

“We want to maintain safety first. Then we knock out critical infrastructure. Take care of the police stations, fire stations, street lights, nursing homes, hospitals, airports. So those issues are first. Then we focus on neighborhoods, homes, and getting those customers back up. And we’re doing that now,” said Lowry.

Which Lowry says they’re doing with the help of 1500 crews from around the country.

“We’re not going to rest until we get those folks back,” said Lowry.

According to KU’s outage map, there are still 16,000 customers without power.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Powerlines down on the corner of Russell Cave Road and Park Place
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Lexington Counter Clocks logo
Legends no more: Team announces name change
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody

Latest News

Friday’s heavy wind damage has left about 900 residents in the Lexington Liberty Heights...
Lexington community without power comes together to find silver lining
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
‘Cocaine Bear’ will not be sold to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
How does KU prioritize power restoration after a storm?
More than 5,700 customers in Woodford County remain without power after Friday’s severe weather.
Thousands still without power in Woodford Co.