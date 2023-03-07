Many still without power in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Utility crews are working around the clock to repair downed power lines and restore power to customers.

Out-of-state crews are assisting LG&E and Kentucky Utilities with their efforts.

After Friday’s historic winds, neighbors are picking up the pieces and the many tree limbs.

Because for many, like Larry Collier, this cleanup is all they can do for now.

“It was pretty bad during the actual storm,” said Collier. “We haven’t had any power since then.”

Collier and his wife live off Henry Clay Boulevard. The entire street lost power Friday, and while crews work just a block over, it still hasn’t been restored. Now they just worry how they’ll fare with temperatures predicted to drop again Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week.

“I’ve got this jacket on because I’m freezing in the house. It’s really cold inside. We feel really silly coming out here with a jacket on. But it’s just so cold inside,” Collier said.

For some, there’s still no word when power might come back on.

“We will know for sure when it’s on when it’s on. Not before that,” Collier said.

KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry says it’s the third most significant weather event in the past 20 years. It affected 346,000 customers at its peak.

“We want to maintain safety first. Then we knock out critical infrastructure. Take care of the police stations, fire stations, street lights, nursing homes, hospitals, airports. So those issues are first. Then we focus on neighborhoods, homes, and getting those customers back up. And we’re doing that now,” said Lowry.

Which Lowry says they’re doing with the help of 1500 crews from around the country.

“We’re not going to rest until we get those folks back,” said Lowry.

According to KU’s outage map, there are still 16,000 customers without power.

