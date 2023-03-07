Power restored at all Fayette County Public Schools, all but one school open Wednesday

Fayette County Public Schools announced all but four schools will be open Wednesday. (File image)
Fayette County Public Schools announced all but four schools will be open Wednesday. (File image)(MaxPixel)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools announced that all but one school will be open Wednesday.

Southern Middle School will be remote because of a fire last week.

The district says decisions about make-up days and changes will be announced after spring break.

School officials say any families experiencing issues that prevent their children from returning to school or participating in remote learning Wednesday should contact their children’s schools directly so that appropriate accommodations can be made.

