Power restored at all Fayette County Public Schools, all but one school open Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools announced that all but one school will be open Wednesday.

Southern Middle School will be remote because of a fire last week.

The district says decisions about make-up days and changes will be announced after spring break.

School officials say any families experiencing issues that prevent their children from returning to school or participating in remote learning Wednesday should contact their children’s schools directly so that appropriate accommodations can be made.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.