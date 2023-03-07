Tshiebwe named 3rd-Team All-American by Sporting News

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a third-team All-American by the Sporting News.

The senior becomes UK’s first two-time All-American since Tayshaun Prince in 2001-02.

Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with 16.4 points per game and with 13.1 rebounds for the second-straight season. He is the only player in the country to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Tshiebwe and his Wildcats will open SEC Tournament play on Friday. UK plays on Friday at 9 p.m. on the SEC Network.

