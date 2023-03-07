Wind-damaged fire station will likely have to demolished, rebuilt

The Mercer County Station 12 building near Harrodsburg is still standing, but officials believe...
The Mercer County Station 12 building near Harrodsburg is still standing, but officials believe it will likely have to be demolished and rebuilt.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Mercer County officials are still assessing the damage from Friday’s historic wind storm.

The winds caused damage to a park and a fire station.

We’re told Anderson Dean Community Park in Harrodsburg had major damage to some baseball facilities. The Mercer County Station 12 building near Harrodsburg is still standing, but officials believe it will likely have to be demolished and rebuilt:

Caption

The fire chief tells us he and another firefighter were inside the building when winds hit it. He says the winds ripped off the roof then caused part of the structure to collapse, part of the room ending up on top of a fire engine.

According to the chief, 75% of the building sustained major damage. He says the building was just remodeled and now it will have to be rebuilt. He says the station also doubles as a training facility.

Mercer County also experienced a lot of power outages but we are told that only a few hundred customers were still without electricity as of this morning.

