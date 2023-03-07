Woodford Co. Schools offer free lunches to people without power

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people in Woodford County are still without power after Friday’s wind storm and schools were closed again Tuesday.

In an effort to help, Woodford County Schools opened their doors to the public.

Six of the schools in the Woodford County School district were open Tuesday, serving a hot meal to students, staff and community members.

“Our cafeteria staff is rockin’, so this is the place to be today,” said Woodford County band director Kelsey Collins.

A full menu is served from 11 to 1 at the elementary, middle and high schools.

Cafeteria staff says they started cooking at 8 am to make enough food for however many people walk through the doors.

“I definitely feel like the schools always find a way to step up for the community,” Collins said.

Like the heartbeat of any community would.

“They may not have access to food, and at least they can come here. It’s free, and they can eat all they want,” said cafeteria worker Patty Long.

Students have been out of the classroom since Friday. One parent says her son wanted to eat at the school because he missed being there. Something the staff also agrees with.

“I sent out a message to my kids last night that said my priority is for you to be safe, warm and fed,” said Collins.

The district says they will do this again for the community tomorrow if students have another NTI day.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.