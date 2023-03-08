Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Two Systems On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The overall weather pattern has completely changed and this is a change likely to throw a little winter at us over the next few weeks. Below normal temperatures are likely during this time. Boo!

Let’s begin with today and roll forward.

We have a weak system working across the Tennessee Valley and it’s bringing clouds to Kentucky. Temps today are low and middle 40s for many.

The next system zips in with some showers from Thursday evening into the first part of Friday. There’s the chance for a few snowflakes to wrap in behind this Friday night and Saturday morning.

The next system quickly comes in by Sunday could get a little interesting with a swath of rain and snow possible. That unlocks even colder air behind it and that means some snow showers and flurries could fly early in the week.

Temps may not get out of the upper 30s for highs early next week.

