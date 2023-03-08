Club at University of Kentucky looks to empower female neuroscience students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A club at the University of Kentucky is aiming to encourage and empower female neuroscience students.

The University of Kentucky’s Women in Neuroscience club was founded just three years ago. And with STEM being a predominantly male field, the founders of the club say it is imperative to have the support of their female and male peers.

“There is not one door that you can’t open if you push hard enough,” club president and co-founder Savanna Burke. “Don’t be scared to go forward with things that you think might not be a woman’s traditional place. There is no place that a woman can’t be or shouldn’t be.”

The Women in Neuroscience club allows women in STEM to have mentoring relationships with peers and professors in hopes of making them feel more supported as a female in a male-dominated field.

The club also does outreach to younger girls and boys in grades as young as preschool, kindergarten and first and second grade. Attempting to be the female leaders in STEM they wish they had growing up.

“I remember my career days growing up. I didn’t have anybody like this come and speak to me. So I was like, oh, maybe I’ll be a police officer or firefighter. But I think it’s really cool for these kids to be like, ‘wait, I can do stuff with brains like I can do that?’ And they get so excited and like, ‘wait, you are only in college?’ like yeah, there is so much you guys can do,” said vice-president and co-founder Katelyn Lawson.

The club will continue to work towards a better future, preaching that women belong in STEM, and anywhere they put their minds on.

