EKU facing sanctions from Ohio Valley Conference lawsuit

Photo: WKYT
Photo: WKYT(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is facing sanctions from a judge who expressed frustration about delays in getting information in a lawsuit.

Judge Phillip Sheppard’s move comes in a suit filed by the Ohio Valley Conference, which sued EKU for a $1 million exit fee from the athletic conference.

The Richmond Register reported the OVC presented evidence in January that top-ranking EKU officials used private email accounts to discuss leaving the conference.

The judge said EKU appears to have taken steps to obstruct the production of relevant information in the case.

The court will decide the amount of the sanctions when the case concludes.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Counter Clocks logo
Legends no more: Team announces name change
Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins Liggins says nine schools have no electricity and 16...
FCPS closed again Tuesday as crews work to restore power, repair damage

Latest News

It’s currently forbidden, but under a new proposal, anyone over the age of 21 would be allowed...
House bill would prevent Kentucky colleges, universities from banning guns
.While the weather has been cooperating with restoration efforts, temperatures dropping have...
Woodford Co. opens warming centers amid outages
The Better Business Bureau is warning people about the increased potential of storm-chasing...
Better Business Bureau warns of storm chasing scams
After Friday’s severe winds, several power outages were caused by trees falling onto power lines.
Severe wind storms raise questions about KU’s tree cutting policy