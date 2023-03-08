Fire at FCPS middle school ruled accidental

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire officials have confirmed that the fire at Southern Middle School was ruled accidental.

The incident has closed the school, forcing students and teachers into remote learning.

On March 2, around 6 p.m., the school experienced a fire that started in the art and choir rooms. A boys’ basketball game was happening at the time.

The incident prompted an evacuation.

The school hasn’t been open since.

“I think it’s better for them to be in school, but having remote learning as an option is definitely a wonderful help,” said Jacqueline Slayter, a Southern Middle School parent.

School officials say just about every corner of the building was impacted by fire, smoke or water damage. Windows, ductwork and ceilings are in need of repair.

“We are just fortunate to know there are no injuries related to this,” said the district’s Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson. “We can always replace buildings and property.”

Thompson says the district is evaluating week to week to make a determination when they will bring students back into the building.

