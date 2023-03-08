Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chillier days hold steady

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures have dropped all across Kentucky and they could get even colder by next week.

This colder shot of air will bring highs down to around the 43-47 degree range for highs today. There should be a little breeze blowing which will make it feel even colder at times. There is a good chance that some of those wind chill readings will be around the 30s.

On Thursday, our numbers will come up just a little bit before they fall again by Friday. Normal highs run around the 53-degree mark and we will probably hit it and climb above it. Showers will fill the skies on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Those showers are pushing in here because of another front. When it passes it will bring temperatures down again. Friday will only reach the upper 40s for highs. This chillier run will last through the weekend and goes into next week. At that time, we won’t even get out of the 30s for highs. There’s even a chance that we see some snowflakes flying through the region.

Take care of each other!

