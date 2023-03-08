Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chillier days hold steady

Highs will remain down below normal
Highs will remain down below normal(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures have dropped all across Kentucky and they could get even colder by next week.

This colder shot of air will bring highs down to around the 43-47 degree range for highs today. There should be a little breeze blowing which will make it feel even colder at times. There is a good chance that some of those wind chill readings will be around the 30s.

On Thursday, our numbers will come up just a little bit before they fall again by Friday. Normal highs run around the 53-degree mark and we will probably hit it and climb above it. Showers will fill the skies on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Those showers are pushing in here because of another front. When it passes it will bring temperatures down again. Friday will only reach the upper 40s for highs. This chillier run will last through the weekend and goes into next week. At that time, we won’t even get out of the 30s for highs. There’s even a chance that we see some snowflakes flying through the region.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette County Public Schools announced all but four schools will be open Wednesday. (File image)
Power restored at all Fayette County Public Schools, all but one school open Wednesday
Today’s Good Question is one a lot of homeowners are having to worry about, and it’s all...
Good Question: Who is responsible for paying for damage from fallen trees?
Fallen Bradford Pear tree in downtown Lexington
Have a Bradford pear tree on your property? UK wants to help replace it
Michael Wilson served as a council member in the first district from 1986 to 1993.
Fmr. Lexington council member arrested
Friday’s high winds caused a tree to fall and destroy the home of Stephen Mullins and Chase...
Richmond couple loses nearly everything after tree falls on home

Latest News

Temperatures remain down
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Colder Pattern Shows Up
Cooler trend moves in
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps down for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler trend is here