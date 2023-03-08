Lexington man sentenced for fentanyl trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Isaiah Wimberly was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

According to his plea agreement, an arrest warrant was issued for Wimberly in September 2021. A search of his home uncovered 90 grams of fentanyl and scales.

In April 2022, law enforcement received information that Wimberly was selling narcotics at a local hotel. Wimberly was arrested and law enforcement seized an additional 191 grams of fentanyl.

Wimberly pleaded guilty in September 2022.

Under federal law, he must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.

