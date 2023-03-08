Lexington residents innovating amid ongoing power outages

Parts of Lexington are still without power in the aftermath of Friday’s historic windstorm.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parts of Lexington are still without power in the aftermath of Friday’s historic windstorm.

With thousands still without power, residents are coming up with innovative ways to keep safe and keep warm.

For Emily Clark and Peter Polatin, Friday afternoon was the last time they had power. They say their house gradually lost heat throughout the weekend, and walking into the house now requires a winter coat, and hat.

Like many others without generators, they improvised, using their gas stove to cook and their flashlights to see at night. After two nights of that, they decided to go to a hotel.

Clark and Polatin say they’re looking forward to the simple things again, like electricity, laundry, and TV. They say most of their neighborhood’s power is back up and running, but, until they see their own lights flicker, they’re not taking any chances.

Even when their power does go back on, it will take a while for their house to heat back up, so they’re going to keep warm in hotels or other places.

Their hope is that their power is restored by Thursday.

