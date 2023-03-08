Liquor store owner shoots, kills burglar inside store, sheriff says

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLDSPRING, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a liquor store owner shot and killed a burglar inside their store.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of Frank’s Liquor Store called them at about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday stating that the business was being burglarized.

Authorities said while they were en route they were told the person who had allegedly broken into the store had been shot by the owner.

According to deputies, they found the alleged burglar lying on the floor of the business with a single gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man, later identified as Jeffery Gunter, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed Gunter entering the closed business through a drive-thru window and placing cigarettes and bottles of liquor inside a bag.

The store owner was spending the night and was awakened by the sounds in the store, authorities said. He then spotted Gunter in the storage room and yelled out.

The sheriff’s office said Gunter made a move toward the store owner who ended up shooting him. The owner notified deputies and waited for them to arrive.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation. They did not immediately release the name of the store owner.

