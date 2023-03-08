Woodford Co. opens warming centers amid outages

.While the weather has been cooperating with restoration efforts, temperatures dropping have...
.While the weather has been cooperating with restoration efforts, temperatures dropping have become a concern as families aren’t able to heat their homes.(.)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Just under 19,000 people are in the dark across Kentucky after Friday’s wind storm, and that includes around 1,600 people in Woodford County. That area appears to be the hardest hit by the winds with still the highest percentage of power outages from downed power lines.

KU says across their system, 370,000 customers lost power. At one point, more than 500,000 Kentuckians were in the dark.

Crews have come in from other states to help with this massive restoration, and county officials are opening up space for people to turn to.

Hundreds of thousands across Kentucky Utilities’ service area were knocked offline Friday. By Tuesday, 30,000 were still without power.

“You may feel a little frustrated. We understand that,” KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry said. “But we’re still working hard, and we’re gonna try to get everybody restored tonight and some tomorrow, and hopefully, that will be that.”

While the weather has been cooperating with restoration efforts, temperatures dropping have become a concern as families aren’t able to heat their homes.

“We’re concerned about the weather being cool tonight. So we’re at Falling Springs setting up a warming center,” said Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay.

The space has been opened for families to come by and shower and charge phones or medical equipment. Tuesday night, it became an overnight shelter for those still unable to heat their homes.

“We’ve seen a lot of folks’ needs being met whether it’s by neighbors or government agencies, or our food pantry, or our schools. We’re hoping not a lot of folks will need it,” said Kay.

County crews have also been just as busy getting the area cleared of debris. An overtime job for many, thanks to the destruction of Mother Nature.

“Everywhere got hit. When you have that widespread amount of damage, it’s really, really hard to pinpoint one thing. You just gotta fix everything,” said Kay.

Woodford County Schools will be back in session Wednesday. The district had canceled class Monday and Tuesday because of the outages and debris blocking roads.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Counter Clocks logo
Legends no more: Team announces name change
Schools closed
Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday
Dispatch: Overturned semi loaded with chickens shuts down part of Hwy 56
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins Liggins says nine schools have no electricity and 16...
FCPS closed again Tuesday as crews work to restore power, repair damage

Latest News

Photo: WKYT
EKU facing sanctions from Ohio Valley Conference lawsuit
It’s currently forbidden, but under a new proposal, anyone over the age of 21 would be allowed...
House bill would prevent Kentucky colleges, universities from banning guns
The Better Business Bureau is warning people about the increased potential of storm-chasing...
Better Business Bureau warns of storm chasing scams
After Friday’s severe winds, several power outages were caused by trees falling onto power lines.
Severe wind storms raise questions about KU’s tree cutting policy