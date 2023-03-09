Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Little Winter Possible This Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much better weather day across the region, but changes are in the works for later tonight and Friday. This comes from the first of two systems set to impact our weather through the coming weekend. Both of these may throw a few flakes in here.

Temps today hit the mid and upper 50s for many with a 60 possible in the west and south. Clouds will increase with showers arriving from west to east this evening. Those showers zip in and out of town fairly quickly into Friday morning. Temps then crash behind this system through the day. A northwest wind flow behind this may spawn a few flurries and snow showers from Friday evening into very early Saturday morning.

Skies become partly sunny on Saturday with seasonably chilly temps. This is the day to get out and enjoy because we have another system moving in on Sunday. This brings rain and some snow to the region, with the chance to put some snow on the ground across northern Kentucky.

That will be followed up by a strong northwest wind flow with a few flurries and snow showers into Monday and Tuesday.

Please stay weather aware for Friday and have a severe weather safety plan.

This is a long-haul colder than normal pattern taking shape.

