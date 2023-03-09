Georgetown considering building fourth fire station

Georgetown Fire Station No. 1
Georgetown Fire Station No. 1(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department is looking to expand its footprint with a fourth station.

“I think it’s just a great time right now for this to happen,” said Chief Tim Thompson.

He says this is for several reasons. Perhaps one of the biggest is Georgetown’s rapid growth.

Thompson says the new station would be built on Lexus Way. He says having a station in this location will help them with response times to the areas that are growing, like Business Park and near the Toyota plant.

It will cost about $3.2 million. Thompson says it’s up to the council to determine how it will be funded.

“We will be hiring 12 people, so we will have to do a lot of recruiting,” said Thompson.

Some recruits are already in training. Thompson says the new station will have one firetruck and a crew of four. He’s hopeful a federal grant, called the Safer Grant, will help pay for their new hires’ salaries and benefits.

“It’s more opportunity for our guys and gals to be able to advance in their career,” Thompson said. “This will then allow for three more captain positions.”

He says the new station is part of an overall consolidation within the department. He says it also saves taxpayer dollars.

“This is something that we’ve talked about for a long time. We’re hopeful that it happens,” Thompson said.

Thompson says at next Monday’s council meeting, they’re expected to vote on a resolution to move forward with the building. If it passes, Thompson says construction would be done in early 2025.

