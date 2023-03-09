Good Question: Who is responsible for paying for storm damage to cars?

By Victor Puente
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of property owners in Kentucky were dealing with storm damage this week. Not just to homes and businesses, but also to vehicles.

For today’s Good Question, Donna asks, If a property owner’s metal roof is blown off and it hits my car on the street, who is responsible for the damage?

This question is similar to the one earlier this week involving trees coming down onto a home, and like that example, it’s most likely the car’s owner or their insurance who will be paying for the damage.

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA of the Bluegrass told us the damage likely would be covered under the vehicle owner’s comprehensive automobile insurance, if they have it.

If you don’t have comprehensive coverage, you’d be paying for that out of pocket.

If the vehicle’s owner can prove the damage was because the building’s owner was negligent, and not because of the storm, then they might be liable, but that’s not easy to prove.

So, if the roof came from across town or across the street, the car’s owner will probably be responsible for repairing or replacing it.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

