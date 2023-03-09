Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Briefly milder before another colder blast

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another shot of milder air will push in for today. It’s only here for a moment and then the colder air returns.

As I have been telling you all week, normal highs run in the 50s. For this part of March, it is actually 54 degrees and we will see highs reach the mid to upper-50s across Kentucky. The best chance for the milder air is for folks in southern Kentucky.

Showers will enter the area tonight and hang around through the early morning hours on Friday. During that time our temperatures will run milder in the morning and cool off significantly by the afternoon hours. I think there’s a drop from 45-50 down to 40 degrees that afternoon. This chill will become a long-lasting feel to the air for several days.

There will likely be a few flakes flying on Saturday morning and a better chance of a mix on Sunday morning. It will be in and out of the skies rather quickly. A few flakes will be flying on Monday & Tuesday.

Take care of each other!

