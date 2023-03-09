Juvenile taken into custody after incident at Ky. elementary school

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A juvenile was taken into custody after an incident at a Kentucky elementary school.

The Richmond Police Department says officers took the juvenile into custody Thursday morning on school grounds near Glenn Marshall Elementary.

Police say the juvenile told officers they intended to harm people at the school.

We’re told the juvenile did not have a gun but did have a large knife and “another instrument that could be used as a weapon.”

Police say the incident is under investigation.

We’re told extra officers were assigned to remain on campus Thursday as a precaution.

