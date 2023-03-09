Kentucky baseball takes care of business in tidy victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Jase Felker drove in three runs, Devin Burkes had two more doubles and the pitching staff struck out 13 batters as Kentucky avenged a loss to Ohio last season with a 9-2 victory at Kentucky Proud Park on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (11-2) now are riding a seven-game win streak and will test their mettle on the road at Southern Illinois this weekend in the final non-conference series.

Nolan McCarthy erased an early deficit with a two-run double and Felker remained red hot with a pair of singles that brought home three runs to help power the offense.

Pitcher Austin Strickland picked up the win on the mound after turning in impressive work extricating the Cats from an early bases loaded situation to lead a parade of pitchers who turned in strong relief efforts.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.