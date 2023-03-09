Kentucky’s Jada Walker enters the transfer portal

Walker was the second-leading scorer for Kyra Elzy’s Wildcats this season at 12.6 points per game
UK guard Jada Walker dribbles against Indiana. The Wildcats' game against Morgan State has been...
UK guard Jada Walker dribbles against Indiana. The Wildcats' game against Morgan State has been postponed.(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky sophomore guard Jada Walker announced through social media on Wednesday that she has entered the transfer portal.

Walker was the second-leading scorer for Kyra Elzy’s Wildcats this season at 12.6 points per game.

She is the second UK women’s basketball player this week to announce she’s leaving the program.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today’s Good Question is one a lot of homeowners are having to worry about, and it’s all...
Good Question: Who is responsible for paying for damage from fallen trees?
Fayette County Public Schools announced all but four schools will be open Wednesday. (File image)
Power restored at all Fayette County Public Schools, all but one school open Wednesday
Fallen Bradford Pear tree in downtown Lexington
Have a Bradford pear tree on your property? UK wants to help replace it
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Invasive species closer to calling Kentucky home
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say

Latest News

Grant Smith. Kentucky defeats Ohio, 9-2. Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics
Kentucky baseball takes care of business in tidy victory
Rupp Arena
Fans go out to watch KHSAA girl’s Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena
Darrington scored 27 points and grabbed 29 rebounds in the 11th Region Final
Douglass’ Ayanna Darrington named WKYT Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week : Ayanna Darrington
Athlete of the Week : Ayanna Darrington