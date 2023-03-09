Kentucky’s Jada Walker enters the transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky sophomore guard Jada Walker announced through social media on Wednesday that she has entered the transfer portal.

Walker was the second-leading scorer for Kyra Elzy’s Wildcats this season at 12.6 points per game.

She is the second UK women’s basketball player this week to announce she’s leaving the program.

