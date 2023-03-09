Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Fayette Mall

Jessin Statemen
Jessin Statemen(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting outside Fayette Mall.

Jessin Stateman was sentenced Thursday to a total of 12 years.

Court officials say Stateman accepted amended charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal mischief in January. He was facing a murder charge in the death of Jermaine Barber.

The shooting happened outside Fayette Mall in 2020.

The plea deal came after the jury in Stateman’s trial was reportedly deadlocked during deliberations.

